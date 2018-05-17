Growing Your Veggies in Straw

written by: Rip Winkel – Horticulture agent in the Cottonwood District (Barton and Ellis Counties) for K-State Research and Extension

Over the last couple of weeks, I have heard “straw bale gardening” being mentioned several times. So when I saw this article come out this week from KSU (Manhattan) I thought I would pass it on as I am sure this will be of interest to many of you.

Straw Bale Gardening

There has been growing interest in straw bale gardening. What better place to try this than in Kansas where straw is so abundant. First, some pointers.

∙ The bales mentioned here are referring to the “small” straw bales that are about 2 feet high and 3 feet long.

∙ Place the bale on edge so the twine doesn’t rot. (On the small bales, there are usually two strands of twine that keep the bale together running length-wise. Place the bale so that you can see the twine on the side, horizontally.)

∙ Bales can be placed anywhere including concrete or asphalt. Just make sure there is plenty of sun and watering is convenient.



Bale Conditioning

∙ Water the bales and keep them wet for 3 days. The bale will start to heat up as it breaks down.

∙ On days 4, 5 and 6, sprinkle fertilizer on the top of each bale with 1 cup of ammonium sulfate (21-0- 0) or ½ cup of urea (46-0- 0). Water the fertilizer in. This speeds the decomposition process.

∙ On days 7, 8 and 9, continue to sprinkle fertilizer on each bale but cut the amount in half.

∙ Stop fertilizing on day 10 but keep the bale moist.

∙ Check for heat on the top of each bale for each day after day 10. When the temperature drops to below 100, the bale can be planted.



Planting

∙ Pocket Method: Make a hole for each plant several inches deep and fill with growing medium.

∙ Flat Bed Method: Cover the top of the bale with 3 to 4 inches of growing medium.

∙ The growing medium can be well-aged manure, compost or potting soil.



Number of Plants per Bale

∙ Cantaloupe: 2

∙ Cucumber: 3-4

∙ Peppers: 3-5

∙ Squash (winter) 2

∙ Squash (summer) 2-3

∙ Tomatoes 2-3

Watering

Watering will be the most challenging aspect of management. The straw will dry quickly. A drip irrigation system on a timer can work well but may take some time to set up. Gardeners may also use soda bottles or milk jugs to water by poking drip holes in the lid, filling with water and then turning upside down next to the target plant.

This information was taken from an excellent publication from Washington State University that includes much more detail as well as images. See http://cru.cahe.wsu.edu/CEPublications/FS109E/FS109E.pdf

Try it, and have some fun!