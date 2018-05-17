Friday Weather

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.