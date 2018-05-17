Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.