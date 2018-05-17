Cop Shop (5/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/16)
Fire
At 1:48 a.m. a fire was reported at Cleveland Street & 2nd Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/16)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 1:09 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lakin Avenue.
Fire
At 1:48 a.m. a fire was reported at Cleveland Street & 2nd Street.
Theft
At 9:08 a.m. Edward White reports a theft of an iPad from his vehicle at 4107 10th Street. Total loss of $800.
At 9:08 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject taking items without paying.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 10:39 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2617 Broadway Avenue.
Theft
At 11:27 a.m. theft of a wallet was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Fire
At 2:11 p.m. a vehicle fire was reported at 4107 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 3:04 p.m. Kurt Woods was arrested for two warrants at 2416 16th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:30 p.m. an unknown driver was traveling southwest and struck the siding on a dugout at 2305 Heizer Street.
At 4:03 p.m. Eileen Ingersoll was backing eastbound and struck Leah Becker’s vehicle who was backing west on private property at 4107 10th Street.
Injury Accident
At 5:06 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & Washington Street.
At 6:46 p.m. Misty Straub was westbound on Broadway and struck Joshua Patton’s vehicle that was northbound on Harrison Street.