Cop Shop (5/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/16)

Fire

At 1:48 a.m. a fire was reported at Cleveland Street & 2nd Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/16)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 1:09 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lakin Avenue.

Fire

At 1:48 a.m. a fire was reported at Cleveland Street & 2nd Street.

Theft

At 9:08 a.m. Edward White reports a theft of an iPad from his vehicle at 4107 10th Street. Total loss of $800.

At 9:08 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject taking items without paying.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:39 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2617 Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 11:27 a.m. theft of a wallet was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Fire

At 2:11 p.m. a vehicle fire was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:04 p.m. Kurt Woods was arrested for two warrants at 2416 16th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:30 p.m. an unknown driver was traveling southwest and struck the siding on a dugout at 2305 Heizer Street.

At 4:03 p.m. Eileen Ingersoll was backing eastbound and struck Leah Becker’s vehicle who was backing west on private property at 4107 10th Street.

Injury Accident

At 5:06 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & Washington Street.

At 6:46 p.m. Misty Straub was westbound on Broadway and struck Joshua Patton’s vehicle that was northbound on Harrison Street.