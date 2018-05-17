Clerk traps stabbing, robbery suspect in Kansas store

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a stabbing.

Just after 11:30p.m. Wednesday police responded to a stabbing call at a convenience store in the 500 Block of North Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police found a 24-year-old store clerk who was holding the door shut. Inside was a 26-year-old male suspect causing damage to property in the store.

The clerk suffered minor stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Davidson. Police arrested the suspect without further incident and recovered a knife.

Investigators determined the clerk was behind a counter in the store when the suspect threw a fountain drink at him. That prompted a physical altercation between the two and the suspect stabbed the clerk.

The suspect Julio Conde, according to the Sedgwick County booking report is being held for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property, according to Davidson.

Conde has a dozen previous convictions for theft, burglary, making false writing, battery, criminal trespass, flee and attempt to elude and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.