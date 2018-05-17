Barton County service activity update

Barton County Departments are asked to submit a monthly activity report of statistical information or a summary of services. It will be presented to the Commission as a means of reaching the public and keeping citizens aware of the duties and services completed.

Barry McManaman, County Engineer

• Attended the annual Commissioners and Engineers meeting

• Attended the annual Transportation Conference

• Attended the Kansas County Highway Association meeting

• The Cartographer attended the Mid-America GIS Symposium

• The Engineering Technician and County Engineer have been doing inspection work on the Arkansas River bridge repair project and recently began inspection on the bridge replacement project on East Barton County Road

• Worked on documents and accepted bids for a hot mix asphalt overlay project on East Barton County Road near Ellinwood

• The Cartographer is working on NextGen 911 and census data

• Processed multiple floodplain development permits in the County

• Researching water rights relating to sand pits

• Reviewed and compiled information for possible signing changes on North Washington Avenue at North 30 Road

• The Office Assistant has been researching files for minimum maintenance roads in addition to preparing project documents

• Processed multiple utility permits and provided information to utility contractors Darren Williams, County Works Director

• Replaced a low water crossing on NW 110 Road and on NW 160 Road.

• Worked on driveways and field entrances in the south and south east part of the County.

• Laid cold mix for the approaches on the Radium Bridge.

• Assisted the Landfill with a fire.

• Assisted the Sheriff’s Office on an accident on North Washington.

• Continued pumping sand at the Ellinwood sandpit.

• Strip Patched on SW 50 Road.

Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager

Total Permits issued during this period – 19

Septic System Permits – 5

Water Well Permits – 11

Building Permits – 3

Total Field Inspections Conducted during this period – 54

Septic System Final Inspections – 4

Septic Tank Pump-Out Inspections – 8

Site Location for new Septic System – 2

In-House Water Tests Conducted – 14

Lender Evaluations – 7

Certified Laboratory Water Test Collected – 6

Nuisance Code Violation Inspections – 3

Site Location for new Water Well – 6

Water Well Final Inspection – 1

Soil Survey – 1

Site Location for new Lagoon – 1

Lagoon Final Inspection – 1

The next regular meeting of the Barton County Planning Commission will be held Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 3 pm in the Barton County Courthouse First Floor Conference Room. The public is invited to attend.

Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager

On April 24, the Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee, sponsored by Barton County Emergency Management, held its second quarterly meeting of 2018. Mark Kircher and Teresa Mazouch from Wheatland Electric Cooperative discussed electrical operations during power outages. Kircher described their emergency response resources, equipment and crews that are available in Great Bend as well as Mutual Aid resources of their member electric cooperatives within the state of Kansas. Mazouch provided information on Wheatland Electric’s website on how to check for electrical outages within their service area. Mazouch said that individual residential outages should be reported to the company even during large scale outages.

Steve Webster and Matt Althouse, Eagle Radio – Great Bend, described how the radio station handles severe weather and emergency information. Staffing of the radio station and frequency of weather updates was described to the committee.

The committee also heard a report on Severe Weather Week activities, training opportunities, and discussion on hospital emergency preparedness exercise documentation from Lindsey

Bogner, Ellinwood District, based upon a recent hospital inspection by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

The Appraiser’s Office is beginning its 17% re-inspection pursuant to Kansas S.statute 79-1476. This year, staff is measuring and inspecting properties located in Claflin and Odin, along with areas of Great Bend north of 24th and west of Patton Road. Properties that have sold recently and/or have building permits will also be re-inspected. The Appraiser’s staff will be wearing nametags and will in County-marked vehicles. Please contact the Appraiser’s Office with any questions or concerns at 620-793-1821 or email the Barton County Appraiser at appraiser@bartoncounty.org.

Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

• Staff attended the 21st Annual Kansas Attorney General’s Crime Victim’s Rights Conference

• Staff attended the multidisciplinary team meeting in Ellsworth with their local law enforcement, representatives from the school and Kansas Department of Children and Families

• Day staff completed training with The Center for Counseling and Consultation. Staff was trained to utilize tablets for face time to complete emergency mental health screenings.

• Day staff was provided training in regard to the Adverse Childhood Environment tool.

• Staff trained churches in regard to using a portal for seeking out protective homes for children in Barton and Rice Counties

• Juvenile Intake and Assessment has completed seventy-two (72) intakes completed.

• Juvenile Intensive Supervised Probation and Case Management is currently supervising forty-two (42) youth post adjudication with an additional two (2) on pre-adjudication supervision.

• Project Stay is the Case Management program for youth who have truancy issues and currently provides Case Management for twenty-seven (27) youth in the Judicial District

• Immediate Intervention (Diversion Supervision) has forty-two (42) youth currently participating in the program.

• Staff supports the elementary schools in Great Bend for the All-Stars classes provided for two hundred and five (205) 6th graders by family support workers from the schools and is close to finishing up for the school year.

• Evidence Based Classes from The Change Company are being taught throughout the Judicial District by all full time staff.