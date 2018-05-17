Animal injured during Kansas man’s altercation with police

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with law enforcement.

Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police arrested Jason Nigels, 34, of Manhattan in the 1000 block of Thurston Street in Manhattan on a two Riley County District Court warrants each for failure to appear, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report.

Nigels is being held on a bond of $19,000 for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, animal cruelty, battery of a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.

A domesticated animal was injured during Nigels encounter with law enforcement, according to RCPD spokesperson Hali Rowland. Police released no additional details.