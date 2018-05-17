17-year-old accused of social media threat against Kan. school

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and school district officials are investigating a Kansas teen for an alleged social media threat against the school.

On Wednesday, Southeast of Saline school officials were made aware of an alleged threat made by an individual student towards the school, according to the USD 306.

“The alleged threat was made via social media using an app in which the message disappears after a short time (snapchat), according to the school district.

“As far as can be determined there is no copy or screen capture of the message,” the school district wrote. “While we beleive the alleged threat is not genuine, we assure you that we are taking it seriously.”

Deputies arrested the 17-year-old boy Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. Law enforcement also provided additional security at the school Thursday, according to Soldan.