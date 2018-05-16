Great Bend—William E. Horn, 93, passed away Sunday May 13, 2018, at his home in Great Bend. William was born April 18, 1925 in Cartney Ark. The son of William and Tesse (Fugate) Horn.

William went to work for the railroad when he was sixteen and worked till he retired at age 65. William was also a farmer and raised hogs and grew pecan trees. He was united in marriage to Marguerite Smith on December 24, 1952 in Scott City. She passed away September 1, 2012. William has lived in Great Bend since 2002 coming from rural Hoisington. He loved to work with wood and craved many different objects for family. William was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include son Warren Bowers and wife Melinda of Blue Springs, MO.; brother-in-law Lenard Smith and wife Pat of Pawnee Rock; Many Nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother Walter and two sisters Julie Hurst and Emogene Sikes.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday May 19, 2018, at the Church of Christ with John Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1-9 p.m. Friday May 18, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home.

Memorials have been established with the Church of Christ or Dream Center/ Soup Kitchen, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.