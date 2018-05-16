Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joey Wendle drove in the winning run in the ninth to get Jonny Venters his first victory since 2012, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5. Venters got two outs for his first victory since Sept. 27, 2012 while with Atlanta against the Mets. The left-hander had been out since 2012 due to four major elbow surgeries, including three Tommy John operations, before returning to the majors this season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright back on the 10-day disabled list after the right-hander struggled with velocity in his last start and said he needed “to pause and get it right.” The 36-year-old Wainwright also was on the DL with elbow inflammation before returning Sunday in San Diego. But he lasted just 2 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 5-3 loss to the Padres.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — South Dakota graduate Matt Mooney will be eligible to play immediately next season at Texas Tech. Red Raiders coach Chris Beard announced Tuesday that Mooney has signed with Tech. Mooney started all 68 games the past two seasons at South Dakota. He averaged 18.7 points a game for the mid-major school and scored 31 points in a game at TCU last season.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to regroup following a second loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Despite 42 points by LeBron James, the Celtics were dominant in a 107-94 loss. Jaylen Brown scored 23 points for the Celts. Boston improved to 8-0 this postseason at TD Garden. Game 3 is Saturday in Cleveland.

CHICAGO (AP) — In some ways, it’s a reward for being bad. The Phoenix Suns, who won just 21 games last season, won the No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft. It’s the first time the Suns will have the chance to make the first overall selection. The Suns had the right combination of pingpong balls pop up for them at the draft lottery on Tuesday night. Sacramento will pick No. 2 and Atlanta gets the No. 3 pick — both of them moving up to get there.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final Tuesday night and cut their series deficit to 2-1. Victor Hedman scored his first goal of the playoffs and added two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy (vah-sihl-EHV’-skee) made 36 saves to help. Game 4 will be Thursday in Washington.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Missed it by that much. Right-hander Jordan Lyles came within five outs of the first perfect game in San Diego Padres history. The Padres won 4-0 against the Rockies, Lyle’s old team.

MIAMI (AP) — Rough times for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position in a 4-2 loss to Miami. Dodger hurler Wei-Yin Chen and four relievers, and were beaten by a last-place team for the fifth game in a row. Los Angeles managed only five hits after being swept in a four-game series at home by woeful Cincinnati.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s already sputtering offense has taken a severe hit: center fielder A.J. Pollock is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks with a broken left thumb. Pollock was injured diving unsuccessfully for Tyler Saladino’s line drive that turned into an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning of Monday’s 7-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 7 Chi White Sox 0

Final N-Y Mets 12 Toronto 2

Final Minnesota 4 St. Louis 1

N-Y Yankees 3 Washington 3 Suspended

Philadelphia at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 5 Boston 3

Final Detroit 9 Cleveland 8

Final Tampa Bay 6 Kansas City 5

Final Houston 5 L-A Angels 3

Final Seattle 9 Texas 8 11-innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 4 Colorado 0

Final Miami 4 L-A Dodgers 2

Final Chi Cubs 3 Atlanta 2

Final Arizona 2 Milwaukee 1

Final San Francisco 5 Cincinnati 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 107 Cleveland 94

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 4 Washington 2