USD 428 Education Foundation hands out nearly $16K in mini-grants

The USD 428 Education Foundation shelled out just under $16,000 in mini grants to Great Bend teachers and school organizations in 2018. Each year, the Ed Foundation accepts requests and applications to receive financing for classroom items or projects that do not have funding through the school district.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says staff and Foundation members helped deliver the checks to teachers during the spring semester.

A few of the bigger mini grant recipients were $1,549.99 for a broadcast studio streamer to allow multi-camera recording with live-stream capabilities, $1,018.30 for two Bose Sound units for performances in the auditorium, $1,015 for a CNC machine for metal fabrication projects requested by the community, and $990 for Lincoln Math Night.

The Ed Foundation raises money for the mini-grant distribution through their annual dinner and auction in November. The Foundation formed 29 years ago and has handed out over $300,000 worth of mini-grants to Great Bend schools and teachers.