UPDATE: Victim in fatal Kansas house fire identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Investigators determined unattended cooking is the likely cause of a deadly house fire in northeast Topeka.

Just after midnight Tuesday fire crews responded to the fire at a one-story, wooden-framed house, according to a media release.

First-arriving crews reported the house was fully involved in flames. The fire appeared to have done the most damage on its back side.

The victim identified as 49-year-old Ronald Dean Bass was found inside the residence, according to Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Dan Macke.

Ammunition was stored inside the residence. The home also had a lot of clutter inside, according to Macke.

Fire crews stayed at the scene several hours after the blaze.

The blaze caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin says working smoke alarms weren’t present in the house.

