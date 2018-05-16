Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.