Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.