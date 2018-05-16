Stepmom of missing Kan. boy not guilty of child endangerment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February has been acquitted of child endangerment in an unrelated case involving her own daughter.

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning the not guilty verdict Wednesday in the case of Emily Glass.

Glass has been on trial this week for reportedly smoking marijuana and then driving with her 1-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors argued Glass admitted smoking weed in law enforcement interviews. The defense argued there was no physical evidence proving she had smoked spot or that it affected her driving.

Glass has not been charged in the Feb. 17 disappearance of her stepson, Lucas Hernandez. Glass told police the boy was gone from his bedroom when she woke from a nap.