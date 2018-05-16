Sheriff’s sergeant saves 4 in Kansas creek crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A sheriff’s sergeant didn’t expect while running errands at work to save four people from a car that had crashed in a Wichita creek, but he says he’s happy he did.

Sedgwick County Sgt. Clayton Barth was driving Tuesday toward Southeast High School when he saw people running across the street. He says he drove closer to eventually find a car about halfway underwater in a creek behind the Parklane Shopping Center in Wichita.

A video posted to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says Barth saw children in the back seat and “immediately emptied out his pockets and jumped into the water to help them.”

The sergeant brought two children back to the embankment, and then returned to save two women before other first responders arrived. He says there were no injuries.