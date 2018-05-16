Sheriff: Sunday high school graduate dies in Kan. crash

DICKINSON COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Monday in Dickinson County.

A vehicle driven by Colin M. Henderson, 17, Chapman, was traveling in the 3200 Block of Rain Road, according to Sheriff Garreth Hoffman.

The vehicle left the road and hit a culvert for a field or driveway entrance. The vehicle overturned and Henderson was ejected, according to Hoffman.

The teenager had just graduated from Chapman High School on Sunday.

The sheriff confirmed that there was no indication of any alcohol or drugs at the scene of the accident.