Sheriff: Kan. man dies from injuries in motorcycle, FedEx truck crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man injured in a weekend motorcycle accident has died.

On Saturday, deputies, along with Shawnee Heights Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) personnel, were dispatched to 3500 SE Croco Road for an injury accident, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The accident involved a motorcycle driven by Anthony J. Forshee, 28, Berryton, and a Fed Ex delivery truck. The motorcycle was north in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road and the Fed Ex truck was south turning to go east on SE 35th when they collided.

AMR transported Forshee to Stormont Vail Hospital where he died

sustained life threatening injuries. The driver of the Fed Ex truck was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation, according to Stallbaumer.