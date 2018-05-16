Great Bend—Rodger Rowland, 90, passed away Monday May 14, 2018, at Brookdale Senior Living in Great Bend. He was born December 10, 1927, in Mitchell S.D. the son of Clarence and Bertha (Gruenewald) Rowland.

Rodger was a resident of Great Bend. Rodger graduated with the class of 1945. He was united in marriage to Elsie Huffman on June 1, 1945 in Great Bend, she passed away August 22, 2007. He was a realtor, appraiser and he developed County Acres. Rodger was an avid fisherman and hunter. Rodger and his wife loved to travel worldwide and enjoyed family cruises during Christmas holiday.

Survivors include two daughters Cheryl Kottwitz and husband Kent of Overland Park and Pam Kuhn and husband David of Plano, TX.; brother Bob Rowland and wife Carolyn of Great Bend; four grandchildren Michele Taggart, Scott (Melissa) McNeill, Cristina Kuhn and Courtney Kuhn; five great grandchildren Austin, Nolan and Andrew Taggart, Kaylee and Braden McNeill.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 19, 2018, at Great Bend Cemetery with Pastor John Brudvig Visitation will be 1-9 p.m. Friday May 18, 2018 with family present 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

