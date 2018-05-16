Police: 3 in custody after drug raid at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating 3 suspects on various charges after a raid by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

On Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation, authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 1700 Block of SE Quincy in Topeka, according to Lieutenant Andrew Beightel.

Police arrested a woman for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. They arrested one man for possession of a stolen firearm and another man for outstanding warrants, according to Beightel.

Police released no names and no additional details. Anyone with information on the location or