MAY 16, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: AIR CONDITIONER 12,000 BTU, RODS & REELS. 620-791-7510

WANTED: 2X4’S & PLYWOOD 620-804-2804

WANTED: LATE 90’S OR 2000 BUICK. 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: ORECK XL AIR PURIFIER 3 SPEED. 620-793-9430

WANTED: FREE SMALL DOG, SOMEONE TO CHECK HIS LAWNMOWER. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: TRAEGER LITTLE TEX GRILL. 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: MURRAY RIDING LAWN TRACTOR 36″. 620-282-0440

FOR SALE: 6 STARFIRE TIRES 245/65/17, TURTLE DOVES, COCKATIELS, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 1995 CHEVY BLAZER, 2001 CHEVY VENTURE VAN. 620-639-4660

WANTED: LAWN MOWED. 620-603-8494

FOR SALE: KENMORE LARGE CAPACITY DRYER (WHITE) 620-791-7710

FOR SALE: BISSEL CARPET SHAMPOOER, FLIP PHONE, 2 50′ GARDEN HOSES. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: SNAP ON TOOL BOX. 620-282-3859

FOR SALE: 917 HAY RAKE, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL W/EXTRAS, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL W/EXTRAS (ALWAYS SHEDDED). 620-285-6288

FOR SALE: 1999 SUBURU (BLOWN HEAD GASKET) 620-639-3754

FOR SALE: 2 CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE, BLUE ADIRONDACK CHAIR, BIRD HOUSES. 282-9331

WANTED: UPRIGHT FREEZER 16 TO 18 CU.FT. 620-546-3936

FOR SALE: DREMEL TOOL. WANTED: UPPER KITCHEN CABINETS. 620-639-2492

FOR SALE: 8′ SLATE POOL TABLE. 620-639-7373

FOR SALE: 12′ ALUMINUM V BOTTOM BOAT W/TRAILER/2 TROLLING MOTORS. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: 1900’S MONARCH BRUNSWICK POOL TABLE. 620-791-7959

WANTED: SMALL ENCLOSED TRAILER. 620-793-5645

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS TO PULL BEHIND A TRACTOR, CANS OF R12 FREON. 620-653-4913

WANTED: CRP OR ALFALFA HAY. 620-282-7056

FOR SALE: CANNA BULBS 25 IN A BAG FOR $7.00. 620-793-6255

FOR SALE: LOG RACK (HAND MADE) 620-792-8012

FOR SALE: 27′ BOAT/2 MOTORS/TRAILER, KENWORTH T600 FOR PARTS. 620-855-0857

FOR SALE: LARGE ASSORTMENT OF TOOLS, 4 PERSON HOT TUB (NEEDS HEATER), QUEEN SIZE WATER BED W/STORAGE/HEADBOARD/MIRROR. 620-786-5255

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY