Kansas Originals fourth annual Art Show set to begin

WILSON — The Post Rock Opportunities Foundation in Wilson invites all Kansas artists to enter the fourth annual Kansas Originals Art Show. This show gives Kansas artists the opportunity to showcase their work and gives travelers from across the United States the chance to view a variety of art from throughout Kansas. This year the Foundation has added some exciting elements to the show. Entries will be accepted from artists 18 and over in one division and artists 17 and under in a separate division. Also new, 3-D art, including jewelry, glass, pottery, etc. will be in a category separate from the 2-D entries–allowing more competition and more chances to win. Juror for the show is Cori Sherman North, Curator at the Birger Sandzen Gallery in Lindsborg.

Entries will be accepted through May 24. The show will begin on Saturday, May 26, and will end at 2 pm on July 1. The pictures and pieces will be on display at Kansas Originals, Wilson. The show is exceptionally exciting because visitors from across the United States vote on the People’s Choice Award. A benefit for the artists is that they have the ability to offer their work for sale with the buyer taking possession at the end of the show.

Artists do not need to be members of the Post Rock Opportunities Foundation. Each artist may enter up to 5 pieces with an entry fee of $10 for each piece. For more information on the rules and for entry forms please contact Kansas Originals Market at (785) 658-2602 or by email at assistant@kansasoriginals.com. Entry forms are also available in Events at kansasoriginals.com.

The show is sponsored by the Post Rock Opportunities Foundation, which operates Kansas Originals Market & Gallery locations at Wilson and Topeka. Kansas Originals offers the largest selection of Kansas-made products found under one roof in the United States and represents over 200 member artists craftsmen, authors, and food producers.

