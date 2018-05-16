Great Bend schools continue to upgrade technology

USD 428 follows a five-year rotation cycle for computer purchases in order to maintain up-to-date technology for staff and students. The USD 428 Board of Education approved the purchase of over $272,000 in computers to satisfy next year’s upgrade.

The devices that have served their five years go up for sale to personnel at discounted prices. USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the old computers typically sell quickly.

Personnel can buy the old laptops for $100, $75 for a desktop, $35 for an iPad Mini, and $30 for a Chromebook. Seniors will be allowed to keep their assigned Chromebook they used while at Great Bend High School.

Thexton says the new purchase is on a contracted price from the state. The Great Bend school district will purchase 110 desktops for just over $72,000, 125 iPads for roughly $49,000, and 500 Chromebooks for $151,500.