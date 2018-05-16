Great Bend Police having no problems making body camera footage accessible

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer recently signed a bill that makes law enforcement body camera footage more accessible. The request usually comes from media outlets or families of suspects involved with officer situations. Colyer described the new law as a good step toward making Kansas more open.

Great Bend Police Chief David Bailey says their department has been able to provide access to video easily since using body cameras.

David Bailey Audio

Great Bend Police officers have been wearing body cameras since late 2014. The effort to purchase the technology and data storage came following several police shootings across the country. Bailey says the Police Department has kept all the video from the body cameras since their purchase, but will eventually have to purge some of the data.

The law Colyer signed that will take effect July 1, also includes that state having to release basic information about child abuse deaths. The law will require law enforcement agencies to make body camera footage accessible to families of suspects fatally shot by officers within 20 days of a request. The effort is a response to inconsistent access across the state.