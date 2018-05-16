Filing deadline for 2018 Election approaching fast

BARTON COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICTS
CITY COUNCILMEMBERS
ELLINWOOD HOSPITAL DISTRICT TRUSTEES
TOWNSHIP CLERKS
PRECINCT COMMITTEEMEN / PRECINCT COMMITTEEWOMEN
The filing deadline for the 2018 Election is Friday, June 1st at 12:00 PM (NOON).
The following positions will appear on the ballot:
- Barton County Commission – District 1 (Incumbent – Kenny Schremmer)
- Barton County Commission – District 4 (Incumbent – Alicia Straub)
- Barton County Commission – District 5 (Incumbent – Jennifer Schartz)
- City of Great Bend – One (1) Councilmember from each ward
- City of Hoisington – One (1) Councilmember from each ward
- City of Ellinwood – Two (2) Councilmember positions at-large
- Ellinwood Hospital District – Two (2) Board of Trustees positions at-large
- All Townships – Township Clerk position
- Precinct Committeemen / Committeewomen – 1 per Precinct
All candidates must file at the Barton County Clerk’s Office 1400 Main Street-Room 202 Great Bend, Kansas
- County Commission filing fee: $261
- City and Hospital positions filing fee: $ 20
- Township Clerk filing fee: $ 1
- There is NO filing fee for Precinct Committeepeople positions
Any registered voter residing in the above named districts may file for election on or before the filing deadline.
We will conduct a Primary election on August 7, 2018 and a General Election on November 6, 2018.
Any questions concerning the election or candidate qualifications may be directed to the County Clerk’s Office at 620-793-1835.