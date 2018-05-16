Filing deadline for 2018 Election approaching fast

BARTON COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICTS

CITY COUNCILMEMBERS

ELLINWOOD HOSPITAL DISTRICT TRUSTEES

TOWNSHIP CLERKS

PRECINCT COMMITTEEMEN / PRECINCT COMMITTEEWOMEN

The filing deadline for the 2018 Election is Friday, June 1st at 12:00 PM (NOON).

The following positions will appear on the ballot:

Barton County Commission – District 1 (Incumbent – Kenny Schremmer)

Barton County Commission – District 4 (Incumbent – Alicia Straub)

Barton County Commission – District 5 (Incumbent – Jennifer Schartz)

City of Great Bend – One (1) Councilmember from each ward

City of Hoisington – One (1) Councilmember from each ward

City of Ellinwood – Two (2) Councilmember positions at-large

Ellinwood Hospital District – Two (2) Board of Trustees positions at-large

All Townships – Township Clerk position

Precinct Committeemen / Committeewomen – 1 per Precinct

All candidates must file at the Barton County Clerk’s Office 1400 Main Street-Room 202 Great Bend, Kansas

County Commission filing fee: $261

City and Hospital positions filing fee: $ 20

Township Clerk filing fee: $ 1

There is NO filing fee for Precinct Committeepeople positions

Any registered voter residing in the above named districts may file for election on or before the filing deadline.

We will conduct a Primary election on August 7, 2018 and a General Election on November 6, 2018.

Any questions concerning the election or candidate qualifications may be directed to the County Clerk’s Office at 620-793-1835.