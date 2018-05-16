Farmers Market opens for 2018 season in Great Bend

Barton County Health Department and the City of Great Bend will open the 2018 Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market season, at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend on Thursday, May 17, beginning at 4 pm.

The local farmers market will feature seasonal produce from area fruit and vegetable growers, honey, baked goods, locally grown seasonal flowers, and arts and crafts from local craftsmen.

Interested area vendors are invited to participate by applying at the City of Great Bend or Barton County Health Department. Applications are also available online at the Central Kansas Partnership website at ckpartnership.org, Farmers Market or on the GB Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market Facebook page.

Community members are invited to explore the market, meet local producers, purchase products and participate in activities planned at the market throughout the 2018 season.

The first “Family Night at the Square” of the season will be Thursday, May 31, with special activities and prizes offered by Barton County Health Department CDRR program as part of the Barton County Bike Caper for families, Jumbo Games from the City of Great Bend, and community non-profit information and activity booths.

The Great Bend City Band will also have its first concert of the summer that evening beginning at 8:15 pm.

For more information, contact Janel Rose, Barton County Health Department, 620-793- 1902, or Christina Hayes, Community Coordinator, City of Great Bend, 620-793- 4111.