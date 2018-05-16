Cougars fight back to earn trip to NJCAA World Series

It was well worth the wait. For the first time in school history, the Barton Cougars are headed to the NJCAA World Series after winning the Region 6 Tournament in Wichita Tuesday.

Barton beat number 1 seed Cowley 9-3 in the second championship game Tuesday after forcing another game with a 16-5 victory over the Tigers earlier in the day. Cowley had sent the Cougars to the losers bracket Sunday with a 6-5 victory but a determined Barton team bounced back to win three straight to win the tournament and the trip to Grand Junction.

In game two Tuesday, Barton led 4-1 before Cowley scored twice in the 8th to make it 4-3 but the Cougars responded by scoring five time in the 9th to put the game away.

Cowley ends the season with a record of 45-11 while Barton is now 47-13.

The Cougars now head to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado that begins on May 26th.