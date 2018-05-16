Cop Shop (5/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/15)

Theft

At 11:41 a.m. a theft was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 50 Avenue.

Burlgary / In Progress

At 2:38 p.m. a burglary was reported at 439 NW 10 Avenue.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:46 p.m. a K-9 call out was used at 439 NW 10 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/15)

Criminal Damage

At 9:30 a.m. a report of someone intentionally striking her vehicle with his at 1007 Stone Street was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:57 a.m. an accident was reported at 1415 Baker Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:33 a.m. a report of someone breaking into the residence at 2103 Washington Street was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:42 a.m. an officer arrested Christina Chapman at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County District Court warrant.

Injury Accident

At 11:27 a.m. an accident was reported at 2005 Kansas Avenue.

At 1:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Patton Road.

At 1:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

Theft

At 2:32 p.m. theft of an iPhone was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Harrison Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 9:02 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 5200 Broadway.

At 9:39 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at N. Washington Avenue & 31st Street.

At 11:36 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 5th Street & Walnut Dr.