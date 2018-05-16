Baskerville joins Great Bend’s Landmark National Bank

Great Bend, Kan. – Landmark National Bank announces the hiring of Richard W. Baskerville III as Vice President, Commercial Banking. Baskerville will be responsible for leading the business and agricultural banking efforts in the Great Bend area, with a primary office at the 1623 Main Street location.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Topeka (2), Wamego, and Wellsville.