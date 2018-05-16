Annual Wheat Variety Demonstration Plot Field Day

Wheat growers are encouraged to make plans to attend the Cottonwood Extension District – Barton County Wheat Plot Field Day on Thursday, May 24th beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Come hear what Extension specialist have to say about each variety. There is always something in the plot to see and learn from whether it is about the individual varieties, insects or diseases that are sometimes spotted in the plot.

The location of the field day is 4 miles East of Susank & 1 mile North.

A free meal will immediately follow the field day, thanks to the sponsorship of American Ag Credit. In case of inclement weather the field day will still be held at the Beaver Fire Dept.

All interested people are invited to attend the Cottonwood District – Barton County Wheat Plot Field Day on Thursday, May 24th beginning at 6:00 p.m. RSVP is requested for the meal count call 620-793-1910.