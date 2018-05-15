Wednesday Weather

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.