Wednesday Weather

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East southeast wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.