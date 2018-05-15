Spring storm brings tornadoes, large hail to Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY—Kansas had another round of severe spring weather Monday night. The National Weather Service issued numerous severe weather watches and tornado warnings.
Tornado near Geuda Springs right now!! #kswx pic.twitter.com/HPmVNtn5jD
— Adrian Leyser (@TheNimbus) May 14, 2018
The storm brought large hail and high winds to a large area of the state. It also produced heavy rain and four tornadoes in south central Kansas.
There are no reports of injury. Officials will work to evaluate and hail wind damage on Tuesday.