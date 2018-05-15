Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adeiny Hechavarria danced around catcher Salvador Perez with an inventive slide at home plate to score the go-ahead run, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1. Hechavarria dashed home on Matt Duffy’s single to right field in the sixth inning, sidestepped Perez to the right, then dived back toward the plate. Hechavarria faked toward the dish with his right hand, then jabbed his left hand just past Perez’s outstretched glove to tag the plate.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Anthony Holman has been named the NCAA managing director for championships operations and playing rules. Holman will be the lead administrator for the College World Series as successor to Ron Prettyman. Holman also will oversee championships in bowling, men’s ice hockey, FCS football, women’s volleyball, beach volleyball and rifle. Holman also will have responsibilities related to playing rules, governance duties and sport committee activity for multiple championships.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals as Kevin Durant scored 37 points and Klay Thompson added 28 in a 119-106 victory over the Rockets in Houston. Thompson scored the first eight points of a 13-4 spurt that put Golden State ahead 100-87 with about eight minutes left. Stephen Curry chipped in 18 points against the Rockets, who host Game 2 tomorrow night.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets are tied at one game apiece in the NHL’s Western Conference final. Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winner and the insurance goal as the Knights came away with a 3-1 verdict over the Jets. Marc-Andre Fleury turned back 29 shots and blanked Winnipeg until Kyle Connor scored on a power play to make it a 2-1 game with 12:43 remaining.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre could land on the disabled list today after aggravating his left hamstring during Sunday’s loss at Houston. Beltre was off the DL only five days before experiencing a similar feeling but in a different area of the hamstring. He will undergo an examination before the team’s series opener against Seattle.

ROME (AP) — Serena Williams’ coach says she will play the French Open beginning in two weeks. It would be her first major tournament since returning to action following a 14-month maternity leave. The 23-time Grand Slam champion returned to the tour briefly this year, but she withdrew from last week’s Madrid Open and this week’s Italian Open.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for states coast to coast to legalize betting on sports The high court’s decision breaks a longtime ban and creating a potential financial boon for states and the gambling industry. A federal law had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, much to the support of major sports leagues.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 2 Kansas City 1

Final Oakland 6 Boston 5

Final Detroit 6 Cleveland 3

Final Seattle 1 Minnesota 0

Final L-A Angels 2 Houston 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 6 Chi Cubs 5

Final Milwaukee 7 Arizona 2

Final Colorado 6 San Diego 4

Final San Francisco 10 Cincinnati 7

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 119 Houston 106

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Vegas 3 Winnipeg 1