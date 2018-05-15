Kansas man accused of aggravated battery of 8-year-old

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child abuse.

On Sunday, a Salina woman reported her daughter returned from weekend visitation with her father and was not acting normally.

The child alleged that over the weekend, her father tried to kill her by holding her down on a mattress and putting a plastic bag over her mouth. She told police he also pusher her into a wall, choked her and threw things at her, according to police captain Paul Forrester.

The child was checked for injuries at a local hospital and had bruising consistent with choking, according to Forrester.

On Monday, police arrested 56-year-old Terry Huehl of Salina. He is being held on requested charges of aggravated battery, battery, child abuse, aggravated endangering a child, and criminal threat, according to Forrester.