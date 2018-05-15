Fire District Number 2 in becomes reality

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved a resolution that establishes Fire District Number 2 in the county. The district will serve the townships of Albion, Eureka, North Homestead, South Homestead and Union and the cities of Hoisington, Olmitz and Susank. The development of the fire district has been in the works for almost a year and a half now and has been spearheaded by Hoisington City Administrator Jonathan Mitchell.

Jonathan Mitchell Audio

As a taxing entity, a board of trustees has been created that will consist of not less than three nor more than nine members that represent each township and city in the district who will serve without compensation. The Trustees would be empowered to do such business of the Fire District, to include making an annual tax levy, not to exceed 9-mills, although it is anticipated that the mill levy for the fire district will be around 3 to 4 mills.