Digital signage coming to Great Bend High School

Visix Digital Software provides custom digital signage from anywhere, and can deliver messages, media, and alerts to virtually any screen on the program. USD 428 in Great Bend is hoping the digital content will be helpful in displaying daily events and scheduled events throughout the year at Great Bend High School.

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the purchase of the software and equipment at Monday’s meeting and plan to have the monitors installed throughout the school by August. Superintendent Khris Thexton says the funding comes from Assistant Principal Randy Wetzel’s career and technology funding.

Khris Thexton Audio

The total software purchase from Visix is $12,755 and will have an annual fee of $2,688. The deal comes with six 43-inch and one 55-inch monitors. Teacher Dan Heath’s audio / video class will be in charge of supplying the content for the video monitors.

Thexton says the software also might be a way for those people in the Commons Area during sporting events to see the action of the game on the screen.