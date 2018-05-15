Colorado felon caught after stealing 3 cars in NW Kansas

THOMAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges following a high-speed chase in a reported stolen vehicle in northwest Kansas.

Just before 10a.m. Monday, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a suspicious person removing a tag from a vehicle, according to a media release.

A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Timothy Leonard Lee Medel, 32, Denver, Colorado. Medel waited until the Deputy was out of his vehicle attempting to make contact and then sped away. During a pursuit, Medel wrecked the vehicle, abandoned it and fled on foot.

A Colby Police Department Officer tracked Medel as authorities learned the wrecked vehicle had been reported stolen.

Medel stole a vehicle from Wheatridge Road in Colby and drove erratically and vehicles were pulling over to avoid being hit. Medel swerved at a different deputy and forced the deputy into a parking lot.

Medel then left the Colby city limits eastbound on College Drive.

The pursuit continued through fields, multiple fences, and county roads and another vehicle was stolen from McCarty Dairy, Southwest of Rexford. The pursuit continued through the City of Gem, including through residential yards.

After the vehicle left Gem, the pursuit continued through fields and on county roads West of Gem.

Just before 11.am. , deputies found the stolen vehicle east of County Road 24 and County Road U. It was unoccupied. Offices established a perimeter to locate Medel.

Approximately 40 minutes later, deputies arrested Medel without further incident through assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 Unit.

During the pursuit, Colby Public Schools and Golden Plains Public School and nursing homes in Colby were advised of the pursuit and initiated lock down procedures.