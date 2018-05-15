Board kicks New York man off Kansas ballot for governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A New York City man who hoped to become the only out-of-state resident to run for Kansas governor has been kicked off the ballot.

The State Objections Board voted 2-1 on Tuesday to remove Andy Maskin’s name from the Republican candidates on the ballot in the August primary. The decision is final absent a court order overruling the board.

Maskin traveled to Topeka last week and paid the $2,207 filing fee before delivering a stump speech to an empty bar.

His candidacy was immediately challenged by Jim Joice, the executive director of the Kansas Republican Party.

Kansas Attorney General Schmidt urged the board to wait for a Shawnee County District Court judge to issue a decision in a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of out-of-state candidates.