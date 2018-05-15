Barton resumes Region 6 battle at 10 a.m.

The Barton Cougars did what they had to do Monday to stay alive at the Region 6 Baseball Tournament at Lawrence Dumont Stadium.

The Cougars beat Hutchinson 8-0 to elimate the Blue Dragons and then started their quest to beat Cowley twice to win the tourney title. That game was suspened in the 5th inning due to lightening with the Cougars leadings 7-3 and will resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. If Barton hangs on to win, there would be a second championship game that would start at 1 p.m.

The Cougars are 45-13 on the season and are trying to upset number 1 seed Cowley who is 45-9 on the season.

The Region 6 winner advances to the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. Barton is seeing thier first ever World Series trip.