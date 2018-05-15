Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/14)

BOOKED: Miguel Garay of Great Bend on Great Bend Police Department and Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery with bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Maria Cavender of Larned on Pawnee County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Tracy James Driscoll on Barton County District Court warrant for breach of privacy x8 with a $10,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Jason Hardiman of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Skinner of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Melbra Orr on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $382.50 cash only or 180 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $445 cash only or 180 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $232 cash only or 180 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $397.50 cash only or 180 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $332.50 cash only or 27 days in jail.

BOOKED: Aaron Corkill of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,933.50 or 77 days in jail.

BOOKED: Alexander Valdez of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Richard Musil on BCDC case with a serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Trascy J. Driscoll on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Maynard Charles to Kingman County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Maria Cavender to Pawnee County on their warrant.

RELEASED: Jason Stapp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after receiving an order or release from the court.

RELEASED: Bridgett Levy of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt after posting a $1,277.80 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jason Hardiman of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, $1,000 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ticey Reed-Caro of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation. BCDC warrant for probation violation. Released to Russell County Sheriff’s Office on their warrant.

RELEASED: Alexander Valdez of Great Bend on BTDC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.