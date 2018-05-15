Monday Regional softball and baseball scores – Tuesday schedule

Monday Softball
4A-DII Regional @ Hoisington
Smoky Valley 15 Nickerson 0
Larned 15 Hoisington 8
Smoky Valley 9 Larned 0
2-1A Regional @ Johnson
Elhart 7 Ellinwood 5
Monday Baseball
2-1A Regional @ Salina
Ell-Saline 9 Ellinwood 0
Tuesday Baseball
5A Regional Baseball @ Liberal
2:00 Salina-Central (14-6) vs Great Bend (7-13)
3:30 Liberal (15-5 vs Newton (7-13)
5:00 Championship game
4A-DII Regional @ Hoisington
2:00 Nickerson (19-1) vs Hoisington (6-14)
3:30 Russell (9-7) vs Smoky Valley (6-12)
Championship Game 30-minutes after conclusion of game 2.
4A-DII Regional @ Garden City
1:00 Pratt (16-2) vs Hugoton (8-12)
2:30 Larned (12-8) vs Holcomb (13-5)
4:00 Championship Game
5A Baseball Regional at Liberal
Tuesday Softball
5A Regional @ Wichita (Two Rivers Youth Complex)
4:00 Great Bend (8-12) vs Salina South (9-11)
5:30 Bishop Carroll (18-2) vs Great Bend/South winner