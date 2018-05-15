Body of man swept into Kansas river while helping is recovered

DE SOTO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a man who was swept away in the Kansas River while trying to rescue a young child.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Paul Nonnast says 40-year-old Rogelio Paredes-Nino apparently drowned. His body was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Nonnast says Paredes-Nino and another man tried to help after the child began to struggle around 5 p.m. Sunday at a boat ramp at Roverfest Park in De Soto. The city is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) west of Kansas City, Missouri.

Nonnast says one of the men was rescued a short time later and is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the child made it safely to shore. Crews searched for Paredes-Nino until darkness fell and resumed their efforts when it was light again.

