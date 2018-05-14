Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.