Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.