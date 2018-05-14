Sheriff: Kansas man dies in tractor accident

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in a farming accident Saturday in Saline County.

Just before 10a.m., an International Farmall tractor driven by Robert F. Minneman, 66, Tescott, was traveling in the 6200 Block of Brookville Road northwest of Salina, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Minneman parked the tractor on an incline but left the vehicle in neutral and it ran over him, according to Soldan.

Minneman’s brother who was working with him called for help and used CPR until EMS arrived. Minneman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Soldan.