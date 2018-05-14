Sheriff: Kansas man dies in motorcycle crash

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident Sunday in Reno County.

Just after 6p.m. first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Arlington Road and Fairview Road after report of a motorcycle accident, according to Sheriff Randy Henderson.

Upon arrival, deputies found Jesse Suppes, 24 Buhler, had lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and traveled off the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is still under investigation however Speed and an unfamiliarity with curves in the area appear to be contributing factors, according to Sheriff Henderson. Suppes was not wearing a helmet.