Police identify Kan. woman who died in Mother’s Day shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting death and have identified the victim.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of SE Madison in Topeka for report of a shooting, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

One female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. She has been identified as Patricia Sanders, 37, of Topeka. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Cross. Police have not made an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785- 234-0007.