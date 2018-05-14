More than 20 cited in Kansas protest against poverty

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police issued more than 20 citations in Topeka to people participating in a nationally-organized protest against poverty, racism and other concerns.

Police say they cited 24 people Monday for unlawful obstruction of a street after protesters sat down and blocked traffic in a street near the state Capitol.

More than 20 Topeka police and Kansas Highway Patrol officers watched the protest and issued the citations after the protesters refused to move.

No one was injured.

Earlier in the day, more than 200 people joined clergy and activists from across Kansas to protest as part of the Poor People’s Campaign, a 30-state, six-week program.

Kara Courtney, a minister from Wichita, says the state’s decision not to expand Medicaid is placing low-income working people at risk in Kansas.