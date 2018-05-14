Monday Sports Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Clayton Richard matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in eight strong innings for his first win in more than a month, and the San Diego Padres beat struggling Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 to salvage a split of their four-game series. Richard held the Cardinals to two runs and five hits while walking only one to win for the first time since April 9 at Colorado. Wainwright said he re-aggravated an elbow injury that had landed him on the disabled list.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Kluber became the American League’s first six-game winner and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 11-2. The reigning Cy Young Award winner gave up two unearned runs in seven innings, scattering eight hits.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton guard Khyri Thomas says he will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft, meaning he’ll forfeit his final season of eligibility with the Bluejays. Thomas was the Big East defensive player of the year for the second straight season. Creighton coach Greg McDermott says he’s thrilled for Thomas, who is projected as a first-round pick in a number of recent mock drafts. Creighton had a first-round pick last year in center Justin Patton.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The nickname that Kevin Harvick was saddled with was supposed to be a playful jab at his occasional temper tantrums. But after setting a NASCAR record by winning for the fifth time in the first 12 races, Happy Harvick is just, well, pretty darn happy. But he still isn’t content, either. Harvick thinks his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team can be even better.

National Headlines

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have struck the Tampa Bay Lightning, twice. Washington scored in the opening minute of the game and twice in the last 1:02 of the second period to pull away to a 6-2 victory and a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference final. The odds are against a comeback. Since 1974-75, teams that take a 2-0 lead in the conference final or semifinal have a 95.1 percent winning average. The series heads back to Washington on Tuesday.

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics seem determined to overthrow the king. Boston embarrassed the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James in a 108-83 rout in Boston. James said afterward that he has “zero” concern about losing the opener. Game 2 is Tuesday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are once again tied with Boston for the best record in the majors at 28-12. The Yankees took one from the Oakland Athletics in a game stretched by a long rain delay. The final was 6-2. Giancarlo Stanton provided plenty of thunder. Stanton went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs

PHOENIX (AP) — Mark Reynolds homered twice in his first game with Washington, helping the Nationals complete a four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks. Reynolds had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse just on Saturday. The Diamondbacks hadn’t lost a series all season until the Nationals took four straight.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Even scary water holes and Tiger roars weren’t enough to rattle Webb Simpson, Sunday’s winner of The Players Championship. Simpson had a 7-shot cushion heading into Sunday’s round and no one came closer than 4 shots.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 5 Chi Cubs 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Oakland 2

Final Baltimore 17 Tampa Bay 1

Final Boston 5 Toronto 3

Final Cleveland 11 Kansas City 2

Final Detroit 5 Seattle 4

Final Houston 6 Texas 1

Final L-A Angels 2 Minnesota 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 4 Miami 3

Final Philadelphia 4 N-Y Mets 2

Final San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 0

Final Milwaukee 7 Colorado 3

Final San Diego 5 St. Louis 3

Final Cincinnati 5 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Washington 6 Arizona 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 108 Cleveland 83

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 6 Tampa Bay 2