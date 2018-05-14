Dateline: Wichita, Kansas

Mary Ann Brush, 63, died May 13, 2018, at her home in Wichita. She was born May 17, 1954, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of August A. and Anna A. (Prosser) Steiner.

Mary Ann was a 1972 graduate, the last class to graduate, from Odin High School.

On September 29, 1979, she married Dennis Carl Brush in Odin, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2008.

She was a resident of Wichita since 1972 coming from Odin. Mary Ann worked at KLX Aerospace in Wichita.

She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, Wichita. She was active in the Altar Society, was a Eucharistic minister, and a PSR teacher.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Brush, and grandson Dawson Lippert, of Wichita; two brothers, Donald L. Steiner and wife Judy of Hawesville, Kentucky, and Leon J. Steiner and wife Becky of Hoisington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter, Anna Marie Brush, and sister, Virginia M. Stout.

Rosary and Vigil will be at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 17, 2018, all at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, Kansas, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Mary Ann Brush Funeral Expense Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

Memorial service at All Saints Catholic Church, Wichita, will be announced at a later date.