Kansas woman hospitalized after ejected in Pawnee Co. rollover crash

PAWNEE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Sunday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford pickup driven by Laura A. Rogers, 47, St. George was westbound on Kansas 156 five miles west of Larned. The pickup traveled left of center and into the south ditch.

The pickup then struck a field entrance, went airborne, landed in the ditch, rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected.

Rogers was transported to a hospital in Wichita. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.