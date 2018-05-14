John O’Connor

May 14, 2018

If you have comments, trivia answers, interesting perspectives on life or whatever, just email me at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I’ll answer next week. So, as they say in the fish business, “stay tuna-ed.”

Well, let’s see, if my count is correct, this would be Week 352 of Your Secret Intelligence Briefing, brought to you by someone who does not relate well to intelligence. But I can fake it.

Bizarro weather, huh? We went from a way-below average April (coldest in 35 years) to a well-above normal May, at least up to this point. I turned off the pilot light on the furnace the other day, figuring the way things are going we won’t need it again until October. Of course, that means the electric bill goes up, but the gas bill cruises along at a nice low level.

We’ve been running the A/C for about ten days now. We try to hold off and tough it out, but at some point all resistance collapses and we do The Big Switchover.

I didn’t grow up in air conditioning country, (Wisconsin) but even the residents of the ‘Frozen Tundra’ up there have it now in most homes and businesses. In the ‘60s it was a rare building in those parts that had A/C, usually just restaurants or theatres.

My wife, who grew up in GB, lived in a home with one window unit and plenty of fans. This was a common situation for many families. Sally didn’t think anything of it until she was out of the home and into college where they had central A/C. Sales of central air units soared around here in the ‘70s and ‘80s. With one big exception: the schools. I don’t recall the exact year that GBHS got central A/C, but I know the staff (wife included) breathed a huge sigh of relief, especially in August and September.

Sally used to have a thermometer in her second floor classroom and during the pre-A/C years she would occasionally give me a report on ‘prevailing conditions.’ She would come home after a steamy day, looking sort of medium-rare, and tell me that the temp in her room at 11 am registered just under 100. She declined to look at it again later in the day and finally just gave up and never checked it again.

Now, I know what some members of the ‘mature generation’ will say: “we didn’t have A/C in our schools and we did just fine.” Yep, but that’s because you most likely didn’t have it at home either, thus you never had the chance to get used to working in comfort without sweat dripping off your forehead onto your exam paper. Once you’ve grown up with something that makes life a little more pleasant, it’s hard to go back. Would you like to go back to the days when tires regularly blew out every thousand miles or so? I remember seeing men (and some women) changing tires by the side of the road almost every week in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Now you almost never see it.

Anyway, hallelujah for ol’ Willis Carrier, inventor of modern air conditioning. He should have received the Nobel prize.

Okay, let’s rummage through your mail…

Even I though posted late in the day last Monday, Terry was still the first one in, guessing the ‘s’ trap as the plumbing innovation you see everywhere now. Mark dropped by a little later and guessed the drain itself. No on both counts, I’m sorry to say.

Roger was thinking about that 11th and Williams question and thought it might have been Mering and Son, which was a gas station and tire dealer, or maybe a laundry. Nope, sorry. Mering was at Lakin and Williams.

Edith guessed Lischesky’s as the last biz to use the old pneumatic tube system for handling customers’ money. Eldon said Lischesky’s and Penneys both had ‘em. Randall also guessed J.C. Penney. All may be true, but there was still one last hold-out when I got here in ’73. Hint: what OTHER big retailer was on Main?

Congrats to Paul! He knew the Emily Blunt movie, ‘The Jane Austen Book Club,’ in which she played a big fan of, well, Jane Austen.

Roger guessed ‘American Pie’ by Don McLean as the 1974 hit celebrating rock ‘n rollers who have passed on. ‘Pie’ came out about three years earlier than the one I’m thinking of, Roger. (Hint: it was performed by two guys.)

So, that question is still in play. Others still available: what feature of your sink has remained the same since indoor plumbing began? It’s not the drain, it’s not the trap. What else do you have on a sink and what is unique about it?

Still hunting for that elusive biz on the SE corner of 11th and Williams. This question was given to me a couple years ago by a well-known local banker. (Hint: think brrr.)

Alright, let’s toss out a new brain buster: on a typical day in 1920’s and ‘30s pro baseball, what person in the ballpark made the most money?

Well, before we go into extra innings here, I think I’ll just say thanks for dropping in once again. Have a great week, and we’ll visit again next Monday, or whenever it is that your eyeballs fall (not literally) upon this page.

John