Great Bend teachers receive raises for the 2018-2019 school year

USD 428 in Great Bend is doing everything they can to retain and attract new teachers to the district, and Monday night the Board of Education took a financial step in doing so. The Board passed a motion to increase the base salaries for teachers by $1,300 and every teacher coming back will receive a minimum $1,700 raise starting in the 2018-2019 school year.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says most districts in Kansas are dealing with turnover each year, but they would like to see that slow down.

As of the meeting Monday night, 24 teachers resigned and seven retired for a total of 31 teachers leaving the district. Last year, 35 teachers left. The 31 this year can change as teachers have until June 1 to decide if they will resign without breaching their contract.

With the base pay increase, the starting annual salary for incoming teachers will be $37,700. Overall, the raises resulted in a five percent increase in salary for the district. Insurance, benefits, and contractual hours will remain the same for next year.